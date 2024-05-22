New European Space Agency graduates assigned their first missions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New European Space Agency graduates assigned their first missions

By Press Association
Two newly-graduated European Space Agency astronauts have been assigned their first missions to the International Space Station (A Conigli/ESA/PA)
Two newly-graduated European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts have been assigned their first missions to the International Space Station.

France’s Sophie Adenot and Belgium’s Raphael Liegeois will embark on their maiden spaceflights in 2026.

They are the first of the five astronauts from the ESA’s class of 2022 to be assigned long-duration missions to the space station.

Ms Adenot is scheduled to fly first, followed by Mr Liegeois, the space agency said.

British astronaut Rosemary Coogan is among two others – Spain’s Pablo Alvarez Fernandez and Switzerland’s Marco Sieber – waiting for spaceflight assignments.

Raphael Liegeois and Sophie Adenot during their parabolic flight training
Raphael Liegeois and Sophie Adenot during their parabolic flight training (A Conigli/ESA/PA)

The ESA said it intends all five new astronauts to embark on missions to the space station by 2030.

During their missions, the astronauts will perform various scientific experiments, conduct medical research, contribute to Earth observation, and be involved in space station operational and maintenance tasks.

Ms Adenot said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be selected for this mission!

“I am really enthusiastic to begin a new part of this journey that will allow me to contribute to scientific research and exploration aboard the International Space Station.

“And to think I will be able to do so representing France and Europe with ESA gives a new dimension to this adventure.”

Mr Liegeois said: “Just one month ago, we all gathered to celebrate the end of our basic training, and now I have the chance of being assigned a mission to the ISS.

“I simply cannot wait to tackle this new upcoming challenge and to be able to wear, up there, the colours of Belgium and ESA!”

ESA director-general Josef Aschbacher said: “The assignment of Sophie and Raphael as the next ESA astronauts flying to the International Space Station marks a significant milestone for ESA and its astronaut class of 2022.

“It is a tangible result of our commitment to continue a strong European presence in an international context.

“As exploration activities develop at an unprecedented rate, sending two newly graduated ESA astronauts to space is a crucial stepping-stone in the path of preserving European knowhow, ensuring Europe’s long-term participation in ongoing programmes such as Artemis as well as in any future projects involving human spaceflight and exploration.”

Before their journey to space, both Ms Adenot and Mr Liegeois will have to take part in pre-assignment and mission-specific training – which involves gaining in-depth skills to operate, service and maintain different areas of the space station as well as learning to work with fellow astronauts.