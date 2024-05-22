Actor James Martin said he bonded with Prince of Wales over football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actor James Martin said he bonded with Prince of Wales over football

By Press Association
James Martin was made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Actor James Martin said he bonded with the Prince of Wales over “football” during his investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Martin, who starred in the award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, has Down’s syndrome and said the honour meant a lot to him and to other people with disabilities.

The actor, who was made an MBE for services to drama in Northern Ireland in the New Year Honours list, said he and William, who is president of the English Football Association, “have something in common: we both like football” when they met on Wednesday.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
He said they also “talked about things in the movie” which won several awards in 2023 including the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film and the Bafta for Best Short Film.

“We talked about the Baftas,” he added.

Martin said his honour “means a lot not just for people with Down’s Syndrome, but a lot of people in that particular area”.

“It doesn’t really matter what disabilities, people come up to me,” he said.

“Whether it’s hidden disabilities like autism or physical disabilities like hearing or blind, they will still come up to me and say ‘aren’t you the one with the Oscar and the Bafta?”

He added: “It’s really lovely to have.”

An Irish Goodbye
Martin works with Mencap, a charity which supports those with learning disabilities and Down’s Syndrome.

“I do a lot of work with Mencap which gives advice to families on disabilities and it’s really nice that Mencap is a two-way organisation.

“I have found another way to help people, so that’s really my main goal,” he said.

Martin, who was celebrating his 31st birthday on the day An Irish Goodbye won an Oscar, said the difference between the MBE and Oscar was that the MBE was his own to keep.

“It’s mine for life,” he said, adding: “And I know that I will keep it really safe.”

“It’s always nice when you win something like an MBE, it means you can talk with the royal family.”

Martin is also appearing in short film Fairview Park, as the brother of a man who is preyed upon by a gang of self-described “Queer-bashers” in Dublin in 1982.

The film is based on the true story seen as a major catalyst for Ireland’s gay rights movement.