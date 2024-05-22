Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump following their disputes

Nikki Haley has said that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive Republican nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.

“I will be voting for Trump,” Ms Haley, Mr Trump’s former UN ambassador, said during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

But Ms Haley also made it clear that she feels Mr Trump has work to do to win over voters who supported her during the course of the primary campaign, and continue to cast votes for her in ongoing primary contests.

“Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech,” Ms Haley added.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that.”

Ms Haley shuttered her own bid for the nomination two months ago but did not immediately endorse Mr Trump.

Both candidates were sharply critical of each other during the primary.