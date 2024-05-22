Senate passes bill to tighten law Harvey Weinstein used to toss rape conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senate passes bill to tighten law Harvey Weinstein used to toss rape conviction

By Press Association
Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan criminal court (AP)
Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan criminal court (AP)

The New York state senate on Wednesday passed a bill to explicitly allow evidence of prior sexual offences in sex crimes cases, a move to change the legal standard Harvey Weinstein used to overturn his rape conviction.

The senate approved the bill 55-4. The proposal now moves to the state assembly.

Legislators began pushing the measure weeks after the state’s high court threw out Weinstein’s conviction in a ruling that found a trial judge unfairly allowed women to testify about assault allegations that were not part of the criminal charges against him.

The state does allow such evidence in limited instances, such as to prove a motive or plan, but the rules are determined by existing legal precedent rather than state law.

In early May, Weinstein made the first appearance since his 2020 rape conviction after it was overturned by an appeals court last week. (David Dee Delgado/Pool Photo via AP)

The bill would make clear that evidence of previous sexual offences can be heard in sex crime cases, even if those prior allegations are not directly part of the underlying criminal charges. The proposal would also give judges discretion not to allow such testimony if it would create “undue prejudice” against a defendant.

The bill’s sponsors said its language is similar to a standard used by the federal government and more than a dozen other states.

The Legal Aid Society, which provides free legal representation, has warned that the proposal would confuse jurors by allowing too much outside evidence at trials and result in unfair convictions.

Weinstein has denied the charges against him in New York, which include allegedly raping an aspiring actor and sexually assaulting a production assistant.

His 2020 conviction was a major moment in the #MeToo movement. He is expected to be retried in September.

The disgraced movie mogul has separately been convicted of rape in California and sentenced to 16 years in prison there. He remains jailed in New York.