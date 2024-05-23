Nine dead as high wind topples stage at Mexican campaign rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Nine dead as high wind topples stage at Mexican campaign rally

By Press Association
Events were being held in anticipation of the June 2 presidential, state and municipal elections (Alberto Lopez/AP)
The collapse of a stage during an election campaign rally in northern Mexico has killed at least nine people, including a child, and injured 63, the country’s governor has said.

The stage was sent flying by a strong gust of wind during an event attended by presidential long-shot candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez.

The victims “will not be alone in this tragedy,” Mr Maynez told reporters on Wednesday night, adding that he had suspended upcoming campaign events.

Security forces stand around the collapsed stage
Afterwards, soldiers, police and other officials roamed the grounds of the park where the event took place while many nearby sat stunned and haunted by the tragedy.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he “sends a hug to family members, friends of the victims and political supporters”.

Videos of the collapse appeared on social media on Wednesday night, showing people screaming, running away, and climbing out from under metal polls.

Mr Maynez wrote in his social media accounts that he went to a hospital after the accident at a campaign rally in the wealthy suburb of San Pedro Garza Garcia, near the city of Monterrey.

Electoral signs lay on the ground as security forces secure the area after the incident
He said there were “victims” of the dramatic crash while he was well.

“The only important thing at this point is to care for the victims of the accident,” he wrote.

Samuel Garcia, the governor of the northern border state of Nuevo Leon and a leading member of Alvarez Maynez’s Citizens Movement party, said in a taped statement that “unfortunately, there are (people) injured”.

Miguel Trevino, the mayor of San Pedro Garza Garcia, wrote on his social media accounts that “there are people reported trapped and injured. My prayers are with the victims”.

Mr Garcia said the “strong winds blew down a stage at a campaign closer”.

Events are being held in anticipation of the June 2 presidential, state and municipal elections.

Relief workers and security forces stand next to electoral posters after the stage collapse
Video of the accident posted on social media showed Mr Maynez waving his arm as the crowd chanted his name. But then he saw a giant screen and metal structure toppling toward him.

Mr Maynez ran rapidly toward the back of the stage to avoid the falling structure, which appeared to consist of relatively light framework pieces and what appeared to be a screen with the party’s logo and theatre-style lights.

He has been running third in presidential race polls, trailing front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena Party and opposition coalition candidate Xochitl Gálvez.

The campaign has been plagued by the killings of about two dozen candidates for local offices.