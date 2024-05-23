Six killed by Russian missiles in Ukraine’s second-largest city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six killed by Russian missiles in Ukraine’s second-largest city

By Press Association
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack ‘extremely cruel’ (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
At least six civilians were killed after Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast of the country, officials said.

The attack comes as Kyiv’s army labours to hold off an intense cross-border offensive by the Kremlin’s larger and better-equipped forces.

At least 16 people were injured as S-300 missiles struck the city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The sound of 15 explosions reverberated around the city of some one million people.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the main hot spots in recent fighting had been Kharkiv and the neighbouring Donetsk region (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “extremely cruel”.

He expressed renewed frustration at not getting enough air defence systems from the country’s western partners to prevent the barrages after more than two years of unrelenting war.

The city of Kharkiv, which is the capital of the region of the same name, lies about 12 miles (20km) from the Russian border.

Moscow’s troops have in recent weeks captured villages in the area as part of a broad push, and analysts say they may be trying to get within artillery range of the city.

In what is shaping up to be Ukraine’s biggest test since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces are being pressed at several points along the roughly 600-mile (1,000km) front line that snakes from north to south along the eastern side of the country.

With Ukraine short of air defences and waiting for more western military support that recently started trickling in, its army has been pushed backwards in places while Russia has pounded its power grid and civilian areas. Kyiv endured further power outages on Thursday.

Mr Zelensky said the main hot spots in recent fighting had been Kharkiv and the neighbouring Donetsk region, where in February Ukraine’s defenders withdrew from the stronghold of Avdiivka.

For the Kremlin, taking control of all of partially occupied Donetsk is a war priority.

At the same time, and in an apparent effort to stretch Ukraine’s depleted forces, Russian troops have made incursions in the northern Sumy region.

Ukrainian servicemen on the front line near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region
Ukrainian servicemen on the front line near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

Nearly 1,500 people, including 200 children, have been evacuated from the towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in that region, according to regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh.

“The main focus (of the fighting) is on the entire border area,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.

Ukraine has also trained its sights on Russian regions across the border.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that 35 Ukrainian rockets and three drones were shot down over the Belgorod region.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said one drone had struck a house and exploded after being shot down, killing a woman.