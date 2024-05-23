Paedophile police officer loses appeal against life sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile police officer loses appeal against life sentence

By Press Association
Lewis Edwards has lost a bid to have his sentence changed (South Wales Police/PA)

A paedophile police officer who was jailed for life for grooming more than 200 underage girls has lost a bid to change his sentence at the Court of Appeal.

Lewis Edwards incited girls aged between 10 and 16 to send him degrading pictures and videos of themselves over Snapchat, which he secretly recorded before blackmailing many of his victims.

The former South Wales Police officer admitted more than 150 offences and was sentenced to 13 life sentences with a minimum term of 12 years for the most serious charges in October last year.

Lawyers for the 24-year-old challenged the sentence at the Court of Appeal, arguing at a hearing on Thursday that the judge should not have passed a life sentence.

But three judges dismissed his appeal.

Mrs Justice May said: “The applicant appears to have a settled, perverse sexual interest in young girls. He has minimised the harm caused to his victims.

“In these circumstances, we can understand the judge’s conclusion that it was impossible to conclude when or if the risk posed by the applicant would cease.

“We are not persuaded that the applicant should be differently sentenced. The sentence thus remains in all respects as it was before.”

Edwards, formerly of Heol Ty Cribwr, Cefn Glas, Bridgend, previously pleaded guilty to 161 offences, including blackmail, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making a child watch a sex act, demanding indecent images of children, and making indecent images of children.

He posed as a teenage boy on the social media platform to groom his victims and force them to send indecent images of themselves.

He would then blackmail some of his victims, threatening their friends and family unless they sent him increasingly graphic content, while also sending videos of him performing sex acts upon himself.

Cardiff Crown Court heard last year that he threatened to bomb the house of one victim and shoot her parents if she stopped sending him images, with many victims self-harming, feeling suicidal and developing anxiety and depression as a result of Edwards’s offending.

Passing sentence, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, said Edwards’s reaction to his victims’ distress was “cruel and sadistic” and that the offending was “significantly aggravated” by the fact he was a serving police officer.

Edwards, who joined South Wales Police in January 2021 and resigned during criminal proceedings, met all but one of his victims while he was an officer and had contact with his victims on 30 occasions while on duty.

He refused to attend his sentencing and did not attend Thursday’s hearing.

Susan Ferrier, for Edwards, said: “Life imprisonment should always be a sentence of last resort, this being a young man who at the time of the offending which he pleaded guilty to was identified as somebody who, although he had gained entry into the police force, was somebody who was not just a young man but someone who was emotionally immature.”

Roger Griffiths, representing the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The sentence is not one that is manifestly excessive in the circumstances of this case.”

Mrs Justice May, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice Bourne, ruled that while the case was at the “outer margins” of where a life sentence should be passed, it “was not unreasonable”.

Following the sentencing last year, Snapchat said the offending was “abhorrent” and that it had added “extra protections for under-18s”, including a pop-up warning for teens if they are contacted by people they do not know.