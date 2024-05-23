Watchdog launches probe into police shooting of man carrying crossbow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Watchdog launches probe into police shooting of man carrying crossbow

By Press Association
Police and forensics teams attended the scene after the incident (Sam Hall/PA)
Police and forensics teams attended the scene after the incident (Sam Hall/PA)

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into the shooting of a man armed with a crossbow in Buckinghamshire.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was looking into the circumstances around the shooting in Downley, High Wycombe, on May 10.

It comes after an officer was themselves shot in the leg with a crossbow bolt.

A mandatory referral was made from Thames Valley Police (TVP) after the armed man was seriously injured.

The force confirmed on Thursday that Jason King, 54, had been charged and remanded in custody in relation to the incident.

TVP officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Downley shortly before 6pm.

An officer was struck in the leg with a crossbow bolt and injured before armed response units arrived at the scene.

A firearms officer then discharged one shot which struck the man, who had been located in a park, the watchdog said.

First aid was provided by officers at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was discharged from hospital earlier this week.

Police body-worn footage, accounts from the officers present and reviewed police call logs have been used in the inquiries, the IOPC said.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Police shootings are fortunately rare, however given that a man has been seriously injured after being shot, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish what happened, not least because a police officer was also injured.

“No police officer is under investigation for either misconduct or criminality – they are being treated as witnesses.”

King, of School Close, Downley, was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, TVP said.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage, cultivation of cannabis a class B controlled drug, possession of cannabis a class B controlled drug and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

King was due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.