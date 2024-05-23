US to announce more than £200m more in military aid for Ukraine – officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US to announce more than £200m more in military aid for Ukraine – officials

By Press Association
The package reportedly includes artillery rocket systems and artillery rounds (Andrii Marienko/AP)
The United States is expected to announce an additional 275 million US dollars (£216 million) in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, two US officials have said.

This will be the fourth instalment of military aid for Ukraine since Congress passed a long-delayed foreign aid bill late last month and comes as the Biden administration has pledged to keep weapons flowing regularly and to get them to the front lines as quickly as possible.

The package includes high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, as well 155mm and 105mm high-demand artillery rounds, according to the officials.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine was in a ‘moment of challenge’ (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

It follows a monthly gathering on Monday of about 50 defence leaders from Europe and elsewhere who meet regularly to co-ordinate getting more military aid to Ukraine.

At this latest meeting, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine was in a “moment of challenge” due to Russia’s new onslaught on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

He pledged to keep weapons moving “week after week.”

Russia has sought to take advantage of Ukrainian shortages in manpower and weapons while the war-torn country waits for the arrival of more US assistance, which was delayed for months in Congress.

Ukrainian forces have been pushed backwards in places, while Russia has pounded its power grid and civilian areas.

In the month since US president Joe Biden signed the 95 billion US dollars (£75 billion) foreign aid package, which included about 61 billion (£48 billion) for Ukraine, the US has announced and started to send almost 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.3 billion) in weapons pulled from Pentagon stockpiles.

It has also announced six billion (£4.7 billion) in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

This pays for longer-term contracts with the defence industry and means that the weapons could take many months or years to arrive.

With this latest package, the US has now provided almost 51 billion (£40 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.