Brixton slasher jailed for life for ‘horrific’ fatal attack on woman

An “extremely dangerous” man has been jailed for at least 32 years for the “horrific” killing of a woman as part of a series of random slasher attacks in Brixton.

Drug addict Mohamed Nur, 34, ran up behind 31-year-old Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey and stabbed her three times in the neck as she walked home in south London last May 1.

Two days earlier, he had slashed the faces of two women and a man in what the Old Bailey heard were “unprovoked and random” attacks.

Nur had admitted murder and having a homemade blade on May 1 and was found guilty of three charges of unlawful wounding.

On Thursday, Nur failed to attend court and was sentenced in his absence to life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Mohamed Nur, who murdered by Johanita Dogbey on May 1 last year (Met Police/PA)

Judge Angela Rafferty KC said the murder was “random, vicious, horrific” and “without mercy”.

Addressing Nur despite his absence, she said: “You stabbed her three times in her neck causing the fatal wounds. You did not stop until she fell down.”

Referring to CCTV of the attack, she said: “It is a sickening piece of footage to view but it must have been more horrific for those present to witness.”

She added: “You have led a life dominated by drug use. You are a very dangerous man and the risk you pose is incalculable.”

Finding he was “extremely dangerous”, the judge said that if he had not been arrested, Nur would have struck again.

During the hearing, Ms Dogbey’s younger sister Laura outlined the impact of losing her “innocent, loving, selfless” sister.

She told the court: “To say it was the worst day of my life would be too simple. To say it broke me would be an understatement.

“It hurts to think no-one was able to protect her from the actions of this man who snuck up behind her and took her life.”

She condemned the “selfish” and “premeditated” killing, saying her sister would “never hurt a fly”.

In mitigation, Jeremy Wainwright KC said: “It is accepted there cannot be any reason or justification for such a shocking and horrific offence such as this.”

Mr Wainwright understood the victim’s family wanted to know why but he had no explanation to offer them.

Nur, who came to the UK from Somalia in 1993, became addicted to drugs and was homeless from December 2022, the court heard.

At the time of the attacks, he was living in accommodation for vulnerable adults in Vauxhall, south London, and had previous convictions possession of cannabis, a firearm, ammunition and blades.

Nur had attacked his first three victims in quick succession in Brixton at around 11.30pm last April 29.

The victims – Rebecca Wilkes, Tomasz Kmiecik and Katie Matthews – all sustained cuts to the face.

Prosecutor Julian Evans KC said: “In each case, the victim did nothing to confront or provoke the man who attacked them. Each victim was attacked without warning and for no apparent reason.

“In short, all three attacks were completely random. There is nothing to suggest that the man who carried out the attacks knew anything about any of three victims.”

Nur was wearing a distinctive jacket and a top with a black hood pulled down over his face – the same outfit he had on when he killed Ms Dogbey.

Graphic CCTV footage of the murder of Ms Dogbey was shown in court.

Mr Evans said that at about 4pm last May 1, Ms Dogbey had been walking alone in Stockwell Park Walk carrying a shopping bag and a mobile phone.

She was returning home after a trip to Oxford Street in central London to buy her mother a birthday present.

She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked from behind by Nur.

Mr Evans said: “From the CCTV footage, it is clear that Johanita had no idea that Mohamed Nur was close behind her, or that he was about to attack her.

“The attack was sudden, it was violent, and it was without warning. It was completely unprovoked.

“Mohamed Nur repeatedly stabbed Johanita in the area of her neck. He did so until she fell to the ground.”

Ms Dogbey was heard to say “leave me, leave me” during the onslaught.

Afterwards, Nur ran away, discarding his weapon in a housing estate where it was later recovered by police.

Members of the public had phoned 999 and police and medics quickly arrived at the scene.

Despite the efforts of members of the London Ambulance Service, Ms Dogbey died at 4.42pm.

Ms Dogbey’s grandmother had heard a “commotion” while on the phone with her and alerted the victim’s father after the call ended abruptly.

He and Ms Dogbey’s sister rushed to the scene where police informed them that she had died.

A post-mortem examination identified the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Last May 2, Nur was stopped by police in Brixton High Street in possession of a weapon fashioned from a piece of broken mirror.

When asked what he had been doing that day, Nur said that he had been smoking crack cocaine.

On being arrested for Ms Dogbey’s murder, he said: “What, who’s she?”

In statements read to the court, the surviving victims described the impact of the attacks.

Ms Wilkes said she had been “physically and mentally scared” and Mr Kmiecik described suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Ms Matthews said she had suffered increased anxiety and being “irrationally fearful of strangers”.

She said: “It could so easily have been me that died in that moment. I was just having a weekend away with friends.”

Earlier, Judge Rafferty indicated possible consequences for Nur’s failure to attend court, saying: “We cannot have defendants in cases such as this not turning up to court.”