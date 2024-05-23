Nurse ‘stood and cried’ as house flooded following heavy rainfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurse ‘stood and cried’ as house flooded following heavy rainfall

By Press Association
Flooding in Loftus on Wednesday (Paul Jones-King/PA)
Flooding in Loftus on Wednesday (Paul Jones-King/PA)

An NHS nurse has said he “stood and cried” as flood water spilled into his property “within minutes” following heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Paul Jones-King, 48, from Loftus, North Yorkshire, said it is the second time within a year that his property in St Hilda’s Place has flooded, and the third time since 2020.

The area flooded previously during the summer of 2023, with Mr Jones-King saying he feels “emotion and anger” of “here we go again”.

A hallway with flood water across the floor
Paul Jones-King said his property flooded ‘within minutes’ on Wednesday (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“It happened within minutes and there’s absolutely nothing you can do other than open the front (door), turn the electrics off and wait for the fire brigade to come and start pumping and watch it run through your house,” Mr Jones-King told the PA news agency.

“I work shifts and I worry every time I go to to work that the house will flood if the weather is bad.

“You watch the weather on a daily basis, you become obsessed with the weather forecast in case we’re issued with a weather warning.

Furniture stacked on top of each other while the property dries out
Paul Jones-King said his property is now ‘drying out’ but there are further issues with damp (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“I just stood and cried yesterday (Wednesday) and watched it come in. It’s that emotion and anger of ‘here we go again’.”

Mr Jones-King said his house is now “drying out” but added there were further issues of damp within his property.

“In my living room everything is in a pile, the dehumidifiers are on and it’s that continuous disinfecting because it’s sewer water that comes in the house.

The outside of a property with flood water
The outside of Paul Jones-King’s house (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“The houses smell damp and it’s things like slugs and woodlice that are all of sudden in the house – they’re attracted to the damp and the slugs come in from the nasty water from outside.”

Mr Jones-King said drainage from nearby farmland during heavy rainfall causes “rapid” draining into a local beck (Loftus Beck), which then becomes overwhelmed.

“The beck gets overwhelmed because it goes through a culvert under the road by the side of our houses – that culvert is not big enough to take the water,” he said.

“It pushes the water back into the sewer and it’s the sewer (water) that comes up through the drains and floods our houses.

“The drains in the main road lift and the water comes through the drains.”

Mr Jones-King said the flooding in the area “should be no surprise” to the local authorities and said it is the “same properties” which flood “time and time again”.

A flooded street in Loftus
Paul Jones-King said the area has flooded for the second time within a year (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“Funnily enough, the council have just delivered sandbags this morning (Thursday) which is really not helpful,” he said.

“It’s happened again and there’s lots of talking, lots of blame.

“The water board say it’s the council, the council say the water board need to do something as it’s coming from the sewers.

“The Environment Agency are not interested at all.”

He added: “The flood alert arrived 30 minutes after the water came into my house and that’s a brand new system that should have given me an early warning that there was going to be a problem.”

PA has contacted Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water for comment.