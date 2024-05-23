Nurse ‘stood and cried’ as house flooded following heavy rainfall

An NHS nurse has said he “stood and cried” as flood water spilled into his property “within minutes” following heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Paul Jones-King, 48, from Loftus, North Yorkshire, said it is the second time within a year that his property in St Hilda’s Place has flooded, and the third time since 2020.

The area flooded previously during the summer of 2023, with Mr Jones-King saying he feels “emotion and anger” of “here we go again”.

Paul Jones-King said his property flooded ‘within minutes’ on Wednesday (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“It happened within minutes and there’s absolutely nothing you can do other than open the front (door), turn the electrics off and wait for the fire brigade to come and start pumping and watch it run through your house,” Mr Jones-King told the PA news agency.

“I work shifts and I worry every time I go to to work that the house will flood if the weather is bad.

“You watch the weather on a daily basis, you become obsessed with the weather forecast in case we’re issued with a weather warning.

Paul Jones-King said his property is now ‘drying out’ but there are further issues with damp (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“I just stood and cried yesterday (Wednesday) and watched it come in. It’s that emotion and anger of ‘here we go again’.”

Mr Jones-King said his house is now “drying out” but added there were further issues of damp within his property.

“In my living room everything is in a pile, the dehumidifiers are on and it’s that continuous disinfecting because it’s sewer water that comes in the house.

The outside of Paul Jones-King’s house (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“The houses smell damp and it’s things like slugs and woodlice that are all of sudden in the house – they’re attracted to the damp and the slugs come in from the nasty water from outside.”

Mr Jones-King said drainage from nearby farmland during heavy rainfall causes “rapid” draining into a local beck (Loftus Beck), which then becomes overwhelmed.

“The beck gets overwhelmed because it goes through a culvert under the road by the side of our houses – that culvert is not big enough to take the water,” he said.

“It pushes the water back into the sewer and it’s the sewer (water) that comes up through the drains and floods our houses.

“The drains in the main road lift and the water comes through the drains.”

Mr Jones-King said the flooding in the area “should be no surprise” to the local authorities and said it is the “same properties” which flood “time and time again”.

Paul Jones-King said the area has flooded for the second time within a year (Paul Jones-King/PA)

“Funnily enough, the council have just delivered sandbags this morning (Thursday) which is really not helpful,” he said.

“It’s happened again and there’s lots of talking, lots of blame.

“The water board say it’s the council, the council say the water board need to do something as it’s coming from the sewers.

“The Environment Agency are not interested at all.”

He added: “The flood alert arrived 30 minutes after the water came into my house and that’s a brand new system that should have given me an early warning that there was going to be a problem.”

PA has contacted Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water for comment.