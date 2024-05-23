Bravery award for lifeboatman who battled hurricane conditions to save crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bravery award for lifeboatman who battled hurricane conditions to save crew

By Press Association
The Princess Royal after pinning a Silver Medal for Gallantry on Patch Harvey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess Royal after pinning a Silver Medal for Gallantry on Patch Harvey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A lifeboatman has told of battling hurricane-like conditions to save the lives of eight people stranded on a French yacht.

Coxswain Patch Harvey, now 54, and his crew of six were called into action on the evening of Halloween, October 31, 2022.

Their vessel was launched from RNLI Penlee, Cornwall, at 8.30pm to rush to the aid of a 40ft sailing yacht that was disabled two miles off Porthleven.

The crew battled through winds of up to 87 knots, waves of six to seven metres and poor visibility to rescue the stranded crew who were taking on water and on a collision course with rocks.

Mr Harvey, a husband and father-of-three, was awarded a Silver Medal for Gallantry by the Princess Royal at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday.

The Sovereign’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution garden party
The Duke of Kent is shown an RNLI lifeboat (Jonathan Brady/PA)

His crew were also awarded Silver Medal Service Certificates for their courage.

Mr Harvey, who has worked in the RNLI for 32 years, told the PA news agency: “What an honour and a privilege. I’ve always seen pictures of the palace but never thought I’d have a chance to be on the grounds.”

Speaking about the incident in 2022, he said: “We were called out to a yacht with eight people on it. It was hurricane conditions.

“Their sales were blown out and the engine wasn’t working. If we hadn’t got there, the boat would have smashed into rocks and we would have lost all eight people.

“I’ve been in the RNLI for 32 years and I’d never experienced conditions like that before.”

Mr Harvey was awarded the medal stood alongside his wife, Nina Harvey, at a garden party to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The event was held by the Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke of Kent.

Around 2,500 long-serving members of the charity, staff and their families were in attendance.

An Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was also featured and inspected by the Duke of Kent.

On his meeting with the Princess Royal, Mr Harvey said: “She asked questions about what we were called out to do. She was interested in what we did.

“She used to fly helicopters and said she’d rather have been in one of those than a boat. It was amazing.”