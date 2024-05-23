Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer violated body-cam policy – police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer violated body-cam policy – police chief

By Press Association
The officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler has received “corrective action” for not activating his body-worn camera (Screen grab taken with permission from a video captured by ESPN/Jeff Darlington)
The police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler has received “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera switched on during the incident.

Scheffler was detained ahead of the second round of the US PGA Championship after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

According to the police report, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instruction” to the Masters champion and world number one.

The report alleges Scheffler refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground”.

Scottie Scheffler
Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections of Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, with an arraignment set for June 3.

Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel revealed the findings of an internal investigation at a press conference on Thursday.

“Detective Gillis did have an encounter as we know with Mr Scottie Scheffler,” she said.

“Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not.

“His failure to do so is a violation of the LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment. Detective Gillis did not have his body-worn camera operationally ready as required by our policy.

“Detective Gillis was counselled by his supervisor. We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation.

“This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form, which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices. We respect the judicial process and we will allow the courts to proceed accordingly.”

Speaking after the press conference, Scheffler’s lawyer Steve Romines reiterated his belief that his client had “done nothing wrong” and is prepared to go to trial if the charge of assaulting a police officer is not dropped.

“We’re prepared to litigate the case if we need to, if we don’t need to, fine,” Romines said. “It will either be dismissed or it will go to trial.”