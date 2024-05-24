UK’s first intercity battery train trialled to cut emissions and fuel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s first intercity battery train trialled to cut emissions and fuel costs

By Press Association
The UK’s first intercity battery train is being trialled to reduce emissions and fuel costs (Alamy/PA)
The UK’s first intercity battery train is being trialled to reduce emissions and fuel costs.

Manufacturer Hitachi Rail said one of three diesel engines on a TransPennine Express (TPE) Nova 1 train has been replaced by a battery.

Testing of the modified train started on Friday, with trial runs on TPE routes due to take place this summer.

Hitachi Rail expects the battery to deliver the same levels of acceleration and performance as the diesel engine it replaced, while adding no additional weight.

The company believes emissions and fuel costs will be reduced by up to 30%.

The trial will examine how intercity trains can enter and leave non-electrified stations in zero-emission battery mode, boosting air quality and reducing noise.

The scheme is a collaboration between rolling stock company Angel Trains, TPE, US-based tech company Turntide Technologies and Hitachi Rail.

It is hoped battery technology could reduce infrastructure costs by limiting the need for overhead electric wires to be installed in tunnels and over complex junctions.

The UK Government has set a target of phasing out diesel-only trains by 2040.

TPE engineering, safety and sustainability director Paul Staples said: “We’re really pleased to be a part of this innovative and critically important trial of battery technology.

“We take our environmental responsibilities seriously and are constantly looking at ways of making rail travel even more sustainable and efficient.

“This trial will allow us to assess the exciting new technology on our Nova 1 train.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the results and how well the batteries work on our network.”

Hitachi Rail chief director for the UK and Ireland Jim Brewin said: “Hitachi has invested more than £15 million in research and development to deliver a UK first in battery train technology.

“Collaborating closely with our partners, Angel Trains and TransPennine Express, we are committed to showcasing how the rail industry can significantly lower costs and emissions.

“This is an important next step towards a more energy efficient and greener railway.”

A 12-month trial of a rapid-charging battery train which could help end diesel operations on branch lines was launched by Great Western Railway in west London in March.