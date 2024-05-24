Hospital worker denies charges over death of patient on mental health ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hospital worker denies charges over death of patient on mental health ward

By Press Association
Alice Figueiredo died at Goodmayes Hospital, a mental health facility in Redbridge, north-east London (Met Police/PA)
A hospital worker has denied causing the death of a 22-year-old mental health patient after she tried to kill herself 18 times.

Alice Figueiredo died at Goodmayes Hospital, a mental health facility in Redbridge, north-east London, on July 7 2015.

It is alleged she had access to plastic items on the Hepworth Ward which she had used in 18 earlier suicide attempts.

Ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa is charged with her manslaughter by gross negligence.

A second charge alleges he failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of patients on Hepworth Ward.

Alice Figueiredo died at Goodmayes Hospital (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

According to the charges, he failed to take reasonable steps to remove a “means of suicide” or provide an “adequate level of care and supervision” for Ms Figueiredo.

It is also claimed the defendant failed to remove plastic items from the ward capable of use for self-harm and that he failed to ensure incidents of self-harm were recorded, considered and addressed.

Aninakwa, 52, of St Francis Way, Grays, was a ward manager of Goodmayes Hospital at the time of the alleged offences.

On Friday, he pleaded not guilty to the two charges at the Old Bailey where he appeared alongside representatives of North East London NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust faces charges of corporate manslaughter and an offence of failing to ensure the health and safety of non-employees.

The manslaughter charge states that the trust caused the death of Ms Figueiredo by “gross breach of its duty of care”.

It is alleged the trust failed to remove plastic items from detained patients on an acute psychiatric ward, permitting them to be accessible to Ms Figueiredo on the ward where she was then detained.

It also allegedly failed to remove the items from use by her after being used to attempt suicide on 18 previous occasions.

These alleged attempted suicides were recorded on hospital notes and in other hospital records and discussed regularly at relevant hospital meetings, according to the indictment.

On behalf of the trust, defence barrister John Cooper KC entered not guilty pleas.

Judge Richard Marks KC confirmed a trial of nine weeks would start on October 2 at the Old Bailey.

Aninakwa remains on bail ahead of a preparatory hearing on June 25.

Five members of Ms Figueiredo’s family sat in court for the hearing.