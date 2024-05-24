Italian teenage computer ace set to become first millennial generation saint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Italian teenage computer ace set to become first millennial generation saint

By Press Association
A picture of Carlo Acutis is displayed during his beatification ceremony in 2020 (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonisation of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer wizard who died of leukemia in 2006.

Carlo Acutis, born on May 3, 1991, in London and then moved with his Italian parents to Milan as a child, was the youngest contemporary person to be beatified by Francis in Assisi in 2020.

The approval of a second miracle for Carlo was notified by the Pontiff on Thursday during a meeting with the head of the Vatican’s saint-making department, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, a Vatican statement said.

Pope Francis announced he will convene a Consistory of Cardinals to deliberate the canonisation of Carlo, as well as other three Blessed.

Pope Francis will convene a Consistory of Cardinals to deliberate the canonisation of Carlo Acutis (Danny Lawson/PA)

Touted as the “patron saint of the internet”, Carlo used his natural tech talent to create a website to catalogue miracles and took care of websites for some local Catholic organisations.

While still in junior school, Carlo taught himself to code using a university computer science textbook, and then learned how to edit videos and create animation.

Carlo, who died of acute leukemia on October 12, 2006, was put on the road to sainthood after Pope Francis approved the first miracle attributed to him: The healing of a seven-year-old Brazilian boy from a rare pancreatic disorder after coming into contact with an Carlo’s relic, a piece of one of his T-shirts.

According to Vatican News, the second miracle recognised on Thursday is related to a woman from Costa Rica, who in July 2022 made a pilgrimage to Carlo’s tomb in Assisi to pray for the healing of her daughter, who had suffered severe head trauma after falling from her bicycle.

The young woman started showing signs of recovery immediately after her mother’s plea.

Already as a small child, Carlo had shown a strong religious devotion that surprised his non-practising parents.

His mother, Antonia Salzano, recalled in an interview that from age three he would ask to visit churches they passed in Milan, and by seven had asked to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion, winning an exception to the customary age requirement.

His curiosity pushed Ms Salzano to study theology in order to answer his questions, renewing her own faith.

Carlo was buried in Assisi at his own request, having become an admirer of St Francis of Assisi for his dedication to the poor.

The Umbrian town was one of his favourite travel destinations. His body, clad in a tracksuit and sneakers, has been on display for veneration in a sanctuary in the town, and his heart has been displayed in a reliquary in the St Francis Basilica.