Boy, 12, died after fall from flats in south-east London, police say

By Press Association
Police have said a 12-year-old boy died after falling from a block of flats in south-east London (Peter Byrne/PA)
A child who died after falling from a block of flats in south-east London was a 12-year-old boy, police have said.

The boy fell from the upper floor of a flat on Hotspur Street in Kennington on Friday afternoon and died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at 4.23pm and so far there is “nothing to indicate that the incident is suspicious”, the force said.

The spokesman said: “Police were called to a child having fallen from the upper floor of a flat on Hotspur Street.

“Officers attended along with LAS (London Ambulance Service).

“Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The child’s family have been informed.

“At this very early stage, there is nothing to indicate that the incident is suspicious, however inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Florence Eshalomi, the Labour MP for Vauxhall, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Very sad to hear about the sad death of a young child who fell from a block of flats earlier this afternoon in Hotspur Street, SE11.

“My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

The boy’s death came just days after five-year-old Aalim Ahmed died after he fell from his kitchen window on the 15th storey of an east London tower block.

The boy died instantly after landing on a railing at the bottom of the residential block in Plaistow, Walthamstow Coroner’s Court heard earlier on Friday.

His father discovered his body shortly before 6am on May 16.

The boy was previously named locally as Aalim Makial Jibril and a GoFundMe has raised just over £1,000 for his funeral costs.

Newham Council is investigating the circumstances of what happened.