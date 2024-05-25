Parents warned of easy online knife purchases after youth guilty of killing boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Parents warned of easy online knife purchases after youth guilty of killing boy

By Press Association
Police uncovered a Snapchat photograph of nine knives lined up on the defendant’s bed (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police uncovered a Snapchat photograph of nine knives lined up on the defendant’s bed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have warned how “easy” it is for teenagers to buy weapons and urged parents to check purchases after a youth killed a 16-year-old boy with a “ninja-style” sword.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey on Friday, after slashing Rahaan Ahmed Amin in the chest on July 9 in retribution for an earlier stabbing, jurors heard.

It emerged that an identical red knife to the weapon used in the killing had been ordered on the internet through online shop DNA Leisure in the weeks before the attack, on June 12, according to Scotland Yard.

Three orders had been made with a passport belonging to the father of one of the defendant’s friends who told police he had no knowledge of the purchase, the court heard.

DNA Leisure says on its website that age-restricted products are only dispatched after verification checks.

The last order was made with the defendant’s home as the delivery address.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said Rahaan was killed in “cold blood”.

She went on: “This case demonstrates how easy it is for young people to purchase deadly knives online. I would urge all parents to be aware of their child’s online activity and what purchases they are making.

“It is also important for parents to keep their ID documents secure to ensure they are not misused by their children.”

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon KC had told jurors how the defendant had cycled into West Ham Park in Newham, east London, with his face covered.

He had produced a long red knife and attacked Rahaan before making off.

Rahaan Ahmed Amin death
Rahaan Ahmed Amin was stabbed in West Ham Park in Newham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Rahaan and his attacker were said to be standing “toe-to-toe” before the knife was used, while another witness said he saw a boy coming towards him with his hands over his chest shouting “save me, save me please”.

Paramedics were called to the scene and Rahaan was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

Police recovered the murder weapon bearing the defendant’s fingerprints and the victim’s blood on the blade hanging in a tree in the park.

They also uncovered a Snapchat photograph of nine knives lined up on the defendant’s bed, one of which looked like the red sword used in the killing.

Jurors were told that the attack came amid tensions between the defendant and victim’s groups of friends.

When one of the defendant’s friends was stabbed, Rahaan had been arrested on suspicion of involvement.

Snapchat messages suggested the defendant and his friends wanted to harm Rahaan in retaliation, the court was told.

Giving evidence in his trial, the defendant claimed he used the knife in self-defence.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 6 for reports to be prepared.

DNA Leisure has been approached for comment.