Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death on beach

By Press Association
A woman has died after being stabbed on a beach in Bournemouth. Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A boy, 17, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death on a Blue Flag award-winning beach in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said they were called to reports two women, both from Poole, had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

On Saturday lunchtime the force said a 17-year-old boy from Lancashire was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: “We have worked tirelessly throughout the night since the initial report and have been able to progress our investigation.

“Foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.

“Officers are continuing with their inquiries and a cordon remains in place and is likely to remain so for some time.”

Bournemouth West MP Sir Conor Burns said: “Awaiting further updates from the police on the ghastly stabbing on the beach. A tragic death.”

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said on social media: “A police cordon remains in place between the Bournemouth Oceanarium and the western side of Alum Chine.

“The beach, promenade, beach huts, Durley Chine car park, all businesses and access points within the cordon are currently closed.”