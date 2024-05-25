At least 20 dead in fire at amusement park in western India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 20 dead in fire at amusement park in western India

By Press Association
Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in an amusement park, in Rajkot in the Indian state of Gujarat, on Saturday (Chirag Chotaliya/AP)
Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in an amusement park, in Rajkot in the Indian state of Gujarat, on Saturday (Chirag Chotaliya/AP)

A massive fire broke out on Saturday in an amusement park in Gujarat state in western India, leaving at least 20 people dead, police said.

The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state.

Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said the fire was under control and the rescue operation under way with 20 bodies recovered.

The park is usually packed with families with children enjoying the school summer vacation over the weekend.

Footage showed firefighters clearing debris around collapsed tin roof structures that media reports said were used for bowling, go-karting and trampoline attractions.

The amusement park was privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki and Mr Bhargava said that police will file a case of negligence against him.

“We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “extremely distressed by the fire … in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured.”