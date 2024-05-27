Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for president, spurning Trump and Kennedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for president, spurning Trump and Kennedy

By Press Association
Chase Oliver is the Libertarian Party’s nominee for US president (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
The Libertarian Party has nominated Chase Oliver for US president, rejecting Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr after they each spoke at the party’s convention.

Third parties have rarely been competitive in US presidential elections and the Libertarian candidate four years ago won 1% of the vote. But the party’s decision is getting more attention this year due to the rematch between Mr Trump and US President Joe Biden, which could hinge again on small vote margins in a handful of contested states.

“We did it! I am officially the presidential nominee,” Mr Oliver posted on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s time to unify and move forward for liberty.”

Donald Trump speaking at the Libertarian National Convention
Donald Trump speaking at the Libertarian National Convention (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Mr Trump appeared on Saturday night in Washington at the convention to give a speech that was repeatedly booed by many in the room. It did not pay off with the endorsement he requested, though his Republican allies praised him for choosing to go before an unfriendly crowd.

Mr Kennedy got a friendlier reception when he spoke on Friday and attacked both Mr Trump and Mr Biden for how they addressed the Covid-19 pandemic. He had talked up his support for the Libertarians and an endorsement could have helped him expedite the process of gaining ballot access in all 50 states, perhaps the biggest hurdle he faces in qualifying for the first presidential debate in June hosted by CNN.

Libertarians prioritise small government and individual freedoms, with a mix of policy positions that could be seen as liberal, conservative or neither.

Mr Oliver is an activist from Atlanta who previously ran for the US Senate and US House of Representatives from Georgia. His campaign website calls for major cuts to the federal budget with an eye towards balancing the budget, the abolition of the death penalty, and the closure of all overseas military bases and ending of military support to Israel and Ukraine.