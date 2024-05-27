Teenager released without charge over murder of woman on Bournemouth beach

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth has been released without charge.

Dorset Police said the boy, from Lancashire, had been “eliminated from inquiries” following investigations over the weekend.

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday.

#LatestNews – Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death of a woman in Bournemouth and renewing their appeal to identify the suspect from CCTV images. Can you help us? A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now… pic.twitter.com/F3BqRJDkFB — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) May 27, 2024

A 34-year-old woman, named in media reports as Amie Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remained on Monday afternoon.

Dorset Police released CCTV images of a hooded suspect on Sunday evening.

In an update, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

“We need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the CCTV images. If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.

“We would ask the public not to approach a suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.

“If you were on Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 and saw the man pictured or any suspicious activity, we need to hear from you.

“We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight?

“Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?

“Officers and staff from across the force are out in the town conducting extensive inquiries, including detailed house-to-house visits, so the public will see a very overt and planned police presence in and around the Bournemouth area.”