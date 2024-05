North Korea has launched a rocket likely carrying a second spy satellite

North Korea has launched a rocket likely carrying its second military spy satellite, hours after its announcement of a plan to put a satellite into orbit drew strong rebukes from its neighbours.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said it detected a launch trajectory believed to be of a spy satellite fired from the North’s main space centre in the north east at 10.44pm local time on Monday.

The joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that a North Korean rocket was launched in a southern direction off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast.

A TV screen shows North Korea’s rocket launch (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

It said four minutes after the launch, many fragments were spotted in the waters. It said South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing whether the launch was successful.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea had notified Japan’s coast guard about its plans to launch “a satellite rocket” during a launch window from Monday through June 3.

Japanese officials lifted a missile alert issued for the island of Okinawa following North Korea’s launch, saying that the missile was believed not to be headed for its region.

North Korea sent its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in November last year as part of efforts to build a space-based surveillance network to cope with what it calls increasing US-led military threats.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later told a ruling party meeting that the country would launch three additional military spy satellites in 2024.

The November launch followed two failed lift-offs.

In the first attempt, the North Korean rocket carrying the satellite crashed into the ocean soon after lift-off. North Korean authorities said the rocket lost thrust after the separation of its first and second stages.

After the second attempt, North Korea said there was an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight.

The UN bans North Korea from conducting any satellite launches, viewing them as covers for testing long-range missile technology.

North Korea has steadfastly maintained it has the right to launch satellites and test missiles.

Mr Kim has said spy satellites will allow his military to better monitor US and South Korean military activities and enhance the threat posed by its nuclear-capable missiles.

North Korea provides Japan with its launch information because Japan’s coast guard coordinates and distributes maritime safety information in East Asia.