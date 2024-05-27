Beachgoers swap boogie boards for a boogie beach clean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Beachgoers swap boogie boards for a boogie beach clean

By Press Association
A silent disco beach clean at Woolacombe beach in Devon (Sophie Bolesworth/National Trust/PA)
A silent disco beach clean at Woolacombe beach in Devon (Sophie Bolesworth/National Trust/PA)

Beachgoers are swapping boogie boards for a boogie beach clean to help protect nature in Devon.

Silent disco beach cleans at the National Trust’s Woolacombe beach are encouraging people to get grooving whilst helping clean up the coastline.

Organisers wanted to broaden the appeal of beach cleans by adding a new twist to attract both new and younger volunteers.

The numbers turning up to help tackle damaging plastic waste and litter have increased since introducing tune-filled headphones, with one event welcoming nearly 100 people.

People take part in a silent disco beach clean at Woolacombe beach in Devon (Sophie Bolesworth/National Trust/PA)
People take part in a silent disco beach clean at Woolacombe beach in Devon (Sophie Bolesworth/National Trust/PA)

The three-mile long beach is a haven for surfers and bodyboarders, and during the summer months can welcome 10,000 visitors a day.

Volunteer Louise Gavin said: “It’s great to be able to come out and help the local community to keep the beaches clean and how you would like them for yourself.

“It’s important to us to help the local wildlife in any way that we can and work to prevent more plastic from getting into the ocean.”

Monthly cleans make the coastal location a safer home for marine wildlife including seabirds such as gannets and puffins, and marine mammals like dolphins and seals, and a more beautiful clean place for people to visit.

North Devon National Trust ranger Fraser Goodfellow said: “We’ve been running monthly beach cleans at Woolacombe for over a year and uptake can vary widely.

“Now, with the addition of North Devon Silent Disco, a mix of people from the local community and holidaymakers of all ages, including families and young people, are coming together in a communal effort to keep the beach clean and healthy.

Some of the items found during the silent disco beach clean at Woolacombe beach in Devon (Sophie Bolesworth/National Trust/PA)
Some of the items found during the silent disco beach clean at Woolacombe beach in Devon (Sophie Bolesworth/National Trust/PA)

“Nearly half who come along haven’t done a beach clean before and it’s fantastic to see a wider range of people volunteering their time to get stuck in.

“We want to say a huge thank you to them all for their hard work; with a constant stream of marine waste and litter arriving across our shores, cleaning up our coastline has never been more important.”

Litter has always been a big problem on beaches and in the countryside, as it is hugely damaging to the wildlife and environment.

Unsurprisingly, plastic is the most common material washed ashore at Woolacombe, with a staggering 90% of beach rubbish collected in 2019 being plastic or polystyrene.

Recent litter finds at Woolacombe include a coke can dating from 2020 and originating in Denmark, plastic shopping bags from the 1990s and a plastic fairy liquid bottle with the price marked in shillings which were phased out in the 1970s.

Deborah Vos, from environmental charity Plastic Free Woolacombe, said: “These items show the permanent nature of plastic in our natural surroundings and the sheer scale of the problem we face to clear up our shores.

“By holding events like these at Woolacombe we aim to connect people with their natural surroundings to ensure residents, communities and visitors alike want to protect what our very existence depends on.”