Pathogens research centre delayed for 15 years as costs rise by 500%, warn MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pathogens research centre delayed for 15 years as costs rise by 500%, warn MPs

By Press Association
Estimated costs for the pathogen research facility in Essex have risen from £530 million to more than £3 billion since 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Estimated costs for the pathogen research facility in Essex have risen from £530 million to more than £3 billion since 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A proposed state-of-the-art research facility designed to prepare the UK for dangerous pathogens saw costs soar by 500% and was delayed by at least 15 years amid a “lack of transparency and accountability” by the Government department and agency in charge of its construction.

Land for the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) Health Security Campus was purchased for £30 million in 2017 as part of plans to relocate laboratories in Wiltshire and London which were nearing the end of their “operational life”.

But the House of Commons Public Affairs Committee said on Monday that “spiralling costs and a failure to deliver” had hampered the programme and recommended a thorough review be undertaken.

Estimated costs for the Harlow site in Essex have risen by more than 500% since 2015, from £530 million to more than £3 billion, the committee’s chairwoman wrote in a letter to the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The programme was initially estimated to be completed in 2021 but this date has now been pushed back to 2036 at the earliest.

A report by the National Audit Office in February found failings to establish the new site had “undermined” the UK’s future resilience to dangerous diseases.

Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the committee, said: “There appears to have been no accountability for the programme’s estimated costs having risen by over 500% since 2015, the completion date being at best 15 years later than initially planned and other failures in the programme’s management.”

She added it was “not clear that UKHSA has the expertise” to complete the project and suggested that “consideration be given to setting up an entirely new delivery agency for this large, expensive, nationally important, departmental programme”.

Up to the end of the 2023-24 financial year, UKHSA and its predecessors had spent £406 million on the programme at Harlow, some £40 million of which could be recovered by recycling the building’s design alongside savings from the sale of the site, the committee said.

The letter – detailing six conclusions with attached recommendations – was sent to Shona Dunn, second permanent secretary at DHSC, and UKHSA chief executive Professor Dame Jenny Harries.

Inquiry into the civil service
The letter recommended UKHSA and DHSC ‘commit to providing greater transparency in their annual reports and accounts on how the programme is progressing’ (Stefan Rosseau/PA)

Criticisms of the programme’s management by UKHSA and DHSC included that they had not agreed the extent to which UKHSA would work with other government departments; that the location of the new public health laboratories was still unclear and that UKHSA did not have “a full grasp” on the costs of the options it had.

If the programme is terminated in Harlow – and is moved to Porton Down, Wiltshire, at a lower cost of £2 billion – at least £295 million of taxpayer money will be written off, the letter added.

The letter recommended UKHSA and DHSC “commit to providing greater transparency in their annual reports and accounts on how the programme is progressing”.

Dame Hillier said the revised 2036 completion date was “clearly at risk” because work on the programme has stopped and ministers have not yet decided where and when it will recommence.

The need to replace existing laboratories was first identified in 2006 by the Health Protection Agency (HPA), a predecessor to UKHSA.

The committee said high-containment public health laboratories like the one proposed in Harlow were “critical in ensuring the UK’s public health resilience”.

The sites can be used to study and identify dangerous and highly-infectious diseases, protecting the population from deadly viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms.