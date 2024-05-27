Cristiano Ronaldo sets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cristiano Ronaldo sets Saudi Pro League goalscoring record

By Press Association
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another record to his collection as he set a new high for goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season.

The 39-year-old struck twice in Al-Nassr’s 4-2 victory over Al-Ittihad at Al Awal Park to take his total to 35, eclipsing Abderrazak Hamdallah’s 34 from 2018-19.

Hamdallah, who was also playing for Al-Nassr at the time, could at least take some comfort from the fact that his haul came in just 27 league games, four fewer than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star’s.

Ronaldo, who had seen a 10th-minute effort ruled out for offside, equalled the record in first-half stoppage time when he controlled Mohammed Al-Fatil’s long ball and fired home to open the scoring in his club’s final fixture of the campaign.

The Portugal international was through on goal once again 20 minutes after the restart but was brought down by Suwailem Al-Menhali, who was sent off.

However, he had to wait just four minutes longer to claim his 35th of the season when he headed home from a corner before he was substituted.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s penalty and Meshari Al-Nemer’s strike either side of goals from Farhah Al-Shamrani and Fabinho ultimately saw the hosts prevail 4-2 to finish second, 14 points behind champions Al-Hilal but 17 clear of Al-Ahli in third.