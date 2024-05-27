Marcus Rashford plans to ‘reset mentally after challenging season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marcus Rashford plans to ‘reset mentally after challenging season’

By Press Association
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has time to rest this summer (John Walton/PA)
Marcus Rashford is planning to take some time to reset mentally after acknowledging he has endured a “challenging season”.

The England forward was left out of Gareth Southgate’s training squad for Euro 2024 after scoring just eight goals in all competitions for a struggling Manchester United side who finished eighth in the Premier League.

But after helping his club end the season on a high by beating Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup final, the 26-year-old will now look to make the most of his summer of rest.

And as he announced his decision to step away from his social media accounts for a few weeks, Rashford – who last month said “enough is enough” after receiving online abuse – responded again to his critics.

He wrote on X: “It’s time to come off socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively.

“Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t, just remember at United, we always stick together.”

Team-mate Luke Shaw did make Southgate’s provisional squad despite injuries restricting him to only 15 appearances for United this season, the last of them in February.

The full-back has addressed criticism over his apparent availability for his country, but not his club.

Shaw posted on Instagram: “I don’t normally react to things I see on social media, but there’s a lot of people questioning my loyalty to this club and asking how I am fit for England but not United.

“The reality is I am not 100 per cent fit for either right now, but I am doing everything I can and constantly working to be.

“I have been at this club for 10 years through highs and lows and for anyone to question my loyalty is obviously frustrating.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Anthony Martial bade an emotional farewell to the club after confirming his nine-year stay at Old Trafford was over.

The 28-year-old France international joined the Red Devils in a £36million move from Monaco in September 2015, but has not played a senior game since December after undergoing groin surgery and his departure was widely expected.