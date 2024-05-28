What the papers say – May 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 28

By Press Association
Campaigns from both sides of the parliamentary floor dominate the front pages of the nation’s newspapers on Tuesday as the General Election draws closer.

The Daily Express says the Prime Minister has made a “stunning election pledge” to boost the state pension for millions.

The Daily Telegraph relays words from Mr Sunak, who said state pensions will never be taxed if he is re-elected.

The Daily Mirror features a story on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has urged voters to “end Tory chaos” at the ballot box this July.

The Daily Mail reports four in 10 students will leave private schools under Sir Keir’s VAT on independent school fees.

The Times leads with a win for Labour after they received an endorsement from a coalition of business leaders.

The i focuses on Labour’s “metro mayors,” who have said they are ready to challenge Sir Keir and fight for better housing, transport, and council funding deals.

The Metro focuses on Sir Keir’s challenging “working class” upbringing.

The Independent leads with one survey, which found that voters “like and trust” Sir Keir more than Mr Sunak.

The Guardian looks at the conflict in Gaza, with dozens dead after Israeli forces launched an airstrike against a camp in Rafah for displaced civilians.

Lastly, the Daily Star has taken critical aim at Gordon Ramsey, who has combined two classic comfort meals to make one mega-dish: a baked-bean pizza.