Australian police arrest man who allegedly ran naked through plane

By Press Association
The alleged incident happened on a Virgin Australia flight (Alamy/PA)
The alleged incident happened on a Virgin Australia flight (Alamy/PA)

A man who allegedly ran naked down the aisle of an Australian domestic flight and knocked down a crew member, forcing the plane to turn back, has been arrested by police, officials said.

The alleged incident happened early in what was scheduled to be a three-and-a-half-hour Virgin Australia flight on Monday night from the west coast city of Perth to Melbourne on the east coast.

Flight VA696 returned to Perth Airport due to a “disruptive passenger”, an airline statement said.

Australian Federal Police officers were waiting for the plane and “the disruptive guest was offloaded”, Virgin said.

Perth in Western Australia
The flight returned to Perth (Alamy/PA)

Police said “officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor”.

“The man was transferred to hospital for assessment, where he remains,” a police statement said.

Police expect to order the man by summons to appear in a Perth court on June 14. What charges he will face have yet to be finalised.

The airline apologised to “guests impacted” by the incident, adding that the safety of passengers and crew was its top priority.

Both the airline and police declined to comment beyond their statements.

Australian Broadcasting Corp reported that it understood nobody was injured during the incident.