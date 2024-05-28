RSPB ‘over the moon’ at progress of huge reedbed project at quarry site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RSPB ‘over the moon’ at progress of huge reedbed project at quarry site

By Press Association
A huge project to create one of the biggest reedbeds in the UK at a quarry site is more than half complete (RSPB/PA)
A huge project to create one of the biggest reedbeds in the UK at a quarry site is more than half complete.

The RSPB said work to expand its Ouse Fen nature reserve, north of Cambridge, started in 2001.

New wetland is being carefully created by the phased restoration of Needingworth Quarry, where sand and gravel are extracted for use by the construction industry.

Around 16 million tonnes of aggregates have been quarried from the site to make way for wetland habitat, and the reserve will grow to the size of nearly 980 football pitches by the end of the project.

The quarry operator, initially Heidelberg Materials (formerly Hanson UK) and now Brice Aggregates, is gradually handing the restored wetland over to the RSPB.

In the last 20 years the site has become a habitat for bitterns, marsh harriers and bearded tits as well as otters, water voles and 22 different species of dragonfly.

Volunteers have been helping to plant reeds, and those in nearby villages have created walking routes.

When the project is completed, Ouse Fen along with its neighbouring RSPB nature reserves – Fen Drayton Lakes and the Ouse Washes – will form a near continuous 3,000 hectare wetland habitat – around half the size of nearby Ely.

Chris Hudson, senior site manager at RSPB Ouse Fen said: “We have achieved such a lot here, and we are over the moon at how this long-term project has nurtured endangered wildlife populations, but there is still much more work to do.

RSPB Ouse Fen Nature Reserve, Cambridgeshire. (RSPB/ PA)
The site has become a habitat for bitterns, marsh harriers and bearded tits as well as otters, water voles and 22 different species of dragonfly (RSPB/PA)

“As we move through the final decade of the project, working with our new partner Brice Aggregates, we plan to build on the outstanding legacy of work with Heidelberg Materials, to finalise our conservation ambition at Ouse Fen – to create one of the biggest reedbeds in the UK and a wonderful wetland wilderness for both wildlife and people to enjoy.”

Oliver Brice, managing director of Brice Aggregates, said: “The quarrying operations at Needingworth provide vital raw materials to the construction industry across the East of England and East Midlands whilst supporting jobs and economic activity locally.

“What differentiates this site however is the focus on restoration from the outset and the proactive collaboration between industry and the RSPB.

“The ongoing creation of Ouse Fen is a long established and exemplary quarry restoration scheme providing a new large scale and nationally significant wetland habitat.

“We are pleased to be taking over the project from the capable stewardship of Heidelberg Materials and look forward to working with the RSPB to continue delivering benefits for vulnerable wildlife species and local communities alike.

“It is a harmonious scheme delivering for its many stakeholders.”