Suspended police chief’s Falklands medal ‘appears false’, misconduct panel hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Suspended police chief’s Falklands medal ‘appears false’, misconduct panel hears

By Press Association
Nick Adderley was suspended from his role as chief constable in Northamptonshire (Jacob King/PA)
Nick Adderley was suspended from his role as chief constable in Northamptonshire (Jacob King/PA)

A Falklands War medal worn by a suspended chief constable accused of exaggerating his rank, length of service and naval achievements is believed to be false, a misconduct panel has heard.

Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, “built military naval legend that wasn’t true”, the hearing was told.

This included that he had served in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had served for only two, was a Falklands War veteran even though he was only 15 when it started in April 1982 and that he had attended the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College, despite his application being rejected.

John Beggs KC, representing the Office of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) during the three-day misconduct hearing at Northampton Saints Stadium, said it was not suggested that these “deceits” were instrumental in Mr Adderley securing the job of chief constable in August 2018, but that he “plainly should not deceive those who were considering his application”.

Mr Adderley, who was suspended from his role after allegations were made against him, arrived for the first day of the hearing on Tuesday in full uniform and attempted to avoid the waiting press outside the building by entering through a side door.

His counsel told the hearing that he denies misconduct and that he acted without integrity, but admits he breached standards in terms of duties and responsibilities.

He made notes at his desk as Mr Beggs told the panel, chaired by Callum Cowx, that Mr Adderley had claimed he had seen active service during his naval career, had been a military negotiator in Haiti and that he had been a “commander or a lieutenant”.

All these claims are “enormous exaggerations” and Mr Adderley was only ever an able seaman before he was discharged after two years of service, Mr Beggs said, adding that he also “allowed or promoted the notion that he served in the Falklands”.

A South Atlantic Medal, awarded to British military personnel and civilians for service in the Falklands War, that Mr Adderley had worn on several occasions and claimed was his brother’s, is “not believed to be a valid medal”, Mr Beggs said.

He told the panel: “This case is not about whether Mr Adderley made a positive contribution to Northants Police.

“It is about whether he has, over many years, deliberately advanced a false narrative to exaggerate his service, rank and achievements in the Royal Navy and allowed or promoted the notion that he served in the Falklands.

“It is unsurprising that the latter assertion has caused deep offence because we know 255 servicepeople met their deaths in that war and many more were injured.

“To claim you served your country when in fact you were 15 years old is an egregious thing to have done by any person, let alone a senior police officer.”

Mr Beggs also claimed that the senior police officer had failed to correct a number of media articles and publications which mentioned “falsehoods” in his career history over the years and that there was incorrect information on his own CV and application form when he applied for the chief constable role.

He said: “He has over time failed to take any steps whatsoever to correct inaccurate media reports of his service.

“We understand the media can misreport the facts, but if you see the media misreporting you have a duty to put right the factual errors. He did not.

“He said he never noticed these articles, that he had no interest in his media profile.

“It is perfectly appropriate to keep a weather eye on media reporting of that officer. It would be surprising if a senior officer did not read media articles about him.

“We invite the panel to conclude it is risible to conclude he did not notice the misreporting, and go further and say he created the misreporting.”

He also said it was “embarrassing” that Mr Adderley attempted to clarify his claims that he attended the world-famous Britannia Naval College for four years to the Independent Office for Police Conduct even though his application was rejected by saying it had “showed his ambition”.

He added: “He was never a leader in the Royal Navy in any reasonable or ordinary sense, he was the lowest rank among ratings.

“He described himself as a commended officer, but he received no formal commendations or medals. Later he was to suggest by commended he meant people had told him he had ‘done a good job’.”

The hearing continues.