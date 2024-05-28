Town finds holes in screen built to prevent tourists taking photos of Mount Fuji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Town finds holes in screen built to prevent tourists taking photos of Mount Fuji

By Press Association
Mount Fuji is seen through a hole on a black screen installed in a town (Kyodo News via AP)
Mount Fuji is seen through a hole on a black screen installed in a town (Kyodo News via AP)

A Japanese town that erected a huge black screen last week in an attempt to stop tourists from taking photos of Mount Fuji and overcrowding the area has discovered holes in the screen and is working to repair them, officials said.

Fujikawaguchiko, a popular spot to view and photograph the famous mountain, put up the screen last Tuesday, but the next day officials discovered a hole in it.

By Tuesday morning, officials had found around 10 similar holes, all at eye level, and all apparently just the right size to fit a camera lens through.

One especially popular viewing location is outside a Lawson store, from where photos taken at a certain angle would make it look as if Mt Fuji was sitting on top of the store roof.

A worker setting up the black screen on a stretch of pavement
A worker setting up the black screen on a stretch of pavement (Kyodo News via AP)

Local residents have complained about visitors blocking the narrow pavement and walking into the busy road or onto neighbouring properties to get their shots, officials said.

The 8.2ft-high black mesh net stretches 66 feet.

The screen has helped ease congestion in the area, officials said.

Over-tourism has also become a growing issue at other popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto.