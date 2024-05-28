AI enlisted in the hunt for female partner for lonely ancient plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI enlisted in the hunt for female partner for lonely ancient plant

By Press Association
Artificial intelligence has been enlisted to search for a female partner for the only known, male, plant from the E.woodii species that is thought to be extinct in the wild (Laura Cinti/PA)
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been enlisted to search for a female partner for the only known, male, plant from a species that is thought to be extinct in the wild.

A research project led by the University of Southampton is using drones and AI to search the Ngoye Forest in South Africa, where the only known Encephalartos woodii, or E.woodii, was found.

And if the hunt for a female in the forest does not succeed, the researchers are also exploring the potential to change the plant’s sex so it can reproduce naturally.

E.woodii is a type of plant known as a cycad – the oldest surviving seed-bearing plants with a lineage that dates back 300 million years, to before the dinosaurs.

They are now one of the most threatened plant groups in the world, hit by habitat loss and a global trade in valuable wild cycads, conservationists warn.

Drone image of forest canopy
A drone surveys South Africa’s Ngoye Forest, hunting for a female Encephalartos woodii (C-LAB/PA)

The male E.woodii plant was discovered in the Ngoye Forest in 1895, and moved several years later for safe keeping, with samples sent to botanical gardens, including Kew Gardens in London, where the species is still propagated and grows today.

But all propagated samples are male clones, and so cannot naturally reproduce, and the Ngoye Forest has never been fully explored to find out if a female could exist, the team behind the project said.

Initial drone flights in 2022 took tens of thousands of images and used a multispectral sensor to capture features that cannot be seen with the naked eye, including seeing if plants are living or dead and identifying species.

No female E.woodii was found, so more drone imaging is taking place, with AI trained to recognise plants by their shape, to help in the hunt for an elusive partner.

So far 195 acres of the 10,000-acre forest have been assessed.

Dr Laura Cinti, from the University of Southampton’s Winchester School of Art, a research-based artist working with biology, is leading the project with Dr Howard Boland, a creative technology expert working in AI, and South Africa-based Dr Debbie Jewitt, a conservation scientist and drone pilot.

Dr Cinti said: “This plant is, as far as we know, extinct in the wild. I was very inspired by the story of the E.woodii – it mirrors a classic tale of unrequited love.

“I’m hopeful there is a female out there somewhere, after all there must have been at one time.

“It would be amazing to bring this plant so close to extinction back through natural reproduction.”

She said the project used an image recognition algorithm to recognise plants by shape, generating images of plants and putting them in different settings to train the model to recognise them.

And Dr Cinti is also working on a project to investigate whether chemical or physiological manipulation can be used to change the sex of E.woodii.

“There have been reports of sex change in other cycad species due to sudden environmental changes such as temperature, so we are hopeful we can induce sex change in the E.woodii too,” she said.