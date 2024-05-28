Zelensky expected in Normandy for D-Day commemorations, says Macron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Zelensky expected in Normandy for D-Day commemorations, says Macron

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Tiago Petinga, Pool Photo via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Tiago Petinga, Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day.

US President Joe Biden is also scheduled to attend this year’s commemorations of the landings which led to the liberation of France and Europe from Nazi Germany’s occupation.

Dozens of Second World War veterans are expected to return, many perhaps for the last time, to Normandy’s beaches.

MEMORIAL DDay
(PA Graphics)

An international ceremony at Omaha Beach will honour the nearly 160,000 troops from the UK, the US, Canada and other nations that landed in Normandy on June 6 1944.

Mr Macron said during a visit to Meseberg, Germany, on Tuesday that he will elaborate on Paris’s support for Ukraine next week when Mr Zelensky visits.

France will “do whatever is necessary for as long as it is necessary” to support Ukraine, he said.

MEMORIAL DDay
(PA Graphics)

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also to attend the D-Day commemorations.

Britain’s King, who continues to be treated for cancer, also plans to travel to France for the British ceremonies, while skipping the international ceremony.

The Prince of Wales will stand in for the king at Omaha Beach.