Top-earning 0.1% ’cause 12 times more transport emissions than average’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Top-earning 0.1% ’cause 12 times more transport emissions than average’

By Press Association
Highest earners travel more than lower earners, creating far more transport emissions, the IPPR think tank has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)
Highest earners travel more than lower earners, creating far more transport emissions, the IPPR think tank has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)

The highest-earning 0.1% of Britons cause 12 times more greenhouse gas emissions from their transport than the average person, a report suggests.

Research by the IPPR think tank found that half of all transport emissions come from just a sixth of the population in Great Britain, while the most polluting 10% of the population are responsible for 42% of emissions.

The report revealed that income is directly linked to levels of mobility, including flying and driving, with people who have an annual income of more than £100,000 travelling at least double the distance of those who earn less than £30,000.

It also found that people from deprived neighbourhoods travel significantly less, and cause fewer greenhouse gas emissions, than the wealthiest postcodes, while those with a disability and people from a non-white British ethnicity also travel far less, causing less pollution.

The UK has made little progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transport in the past few decades, and domestic travel is now the biggest single contributor to the country’s climate pollution, accounting for 29%.

Tackling emissions from transport must be done in a fair way, the IPPR argues, with the most well-off needing to do the most.

The think tank is calling for the introduction of new taxes on private jets, including both increased air passenger duty and a kerosene tax.

For surface transport, there are two “simple” answers, the IPPR’s report argues – improve public transport and speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

Some people, such as those on lower incomes in rural areas, may need support to shift to electric vehicles, but those on higher incomes have the resources to make the move immediately, it said.

There needs to be more support for walking and cycling, the 2030 ban on the purchase of new internal combustion engines – pushed back to 2035 by Rishi Sunak last year – needs to be reinstated, while a ban on municipal bus fleets must be lifted, and rail networks must be run in partnership with local leaders.

Acting to reduce emissions from transport can also address inequality and improve quality of life, the report says.

Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at the IPPR, said:  “Our transport system both reflects and contributes to social inequalities.

“Reducing emissions can actually tackle some of that injustice, if done fairly.

“But while not everyone needs to make the same changes, those who are financially best off need to do the most.”

Stephen Frost, principal research fellow at the IPPR, said: “The next UK government must step up the pace by delivering a credible, fair and people-focused plan for more sustainable travel.”

The IPPR report uses household survey data and analysis for Great Britain to draw up profiles of different groups, including how much they fly, use cars or public transport, their wealth, age and location, the distance they travel and the emissions it causes.