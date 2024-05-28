Sunny spells ahead but more storms looming for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunny spells ahead but more storms looming for Scotland

By Press Association
Parts of Scotland may face local flooding on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sunny spells are set to replace wet and windy weather as the week draws to a close, the Met Office said.

Thunderstorms have swept much of the country in the past few days, with more forecast for Scotland on Wednesday bringing as much as 40mm of rain and a risk of flooding.

But by Thursday the UK will see a mix of sun and showers until high pressure from the western coast of England will help “slowly kill” off the rain in time for the weekend.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “It’ll become generally dry with sunny spells during the course of the weekend, temperatures generally slightly above average, so the sunshine is going to feel quite pleasant.”

A yellow warning for thunderstorms comes into force in Scotland at 10am on Wednesday and is in place until 7pm.

The northeast and east of Scotland will see the heaviest rain, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Some areas could see 15 to 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30 to 40 mm within a few hours.

Mr Stroud said: “The (rainfall) is likely to lead to issues on roads with issues of surface water, so a risk of localised flooding.

“As with the nature of showers, one place can actually have a bit of a deluge and just a few miles up the road it could be as dry as a bone.”

There is a chance of power cuts and other services being disrupted for some homes and businesses.