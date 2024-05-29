Three soldiers killed in Rafah, says Israeli military

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three soldiers killed in Rafah, says Israeli military

By Press Association
Israeli soldiers drive an APC near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
Israeli soldiers drive an APC near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Three soldiers have been killed in Rafah, the Israeli military said.

Israeli media reported that the soldiers were killed when a booby trap exploded on Tuesday, and three other soldiers were wounded.

The military says at least 290 soldiers have been killed since the ground operation in Gaza began in October.

Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city
Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel says it is carrying out limited operations in eastern Rafah along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Palestinians in Rafah reported heavy fighting on Wednesday as Israeli forces pressed their assault on the border town once seen as the territory’s last refuge.

The United States and other allies of Israel have warned against a full-fledged offensive in the city.

Israeli leaders say their forces must enter Rafah to dismantle Hamas and return hostages taken in the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

Fighting in Rafah has caused more than one million Palestinians to flee, most of whom had already been displaced in the war between Israel and Hamas.

They now seek refuge in squalid tent camps and other war-ravaged areas, where they lack shelter, food, water and other essentials for survival, the UN says.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel
Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and abducted about 250.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.