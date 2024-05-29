Public warned to be vigilant for signs of oak processionary moth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Public warned to be vigilant for signs of oak processionary moth

By Press Association
Oak processionary moth caterpillars (Alamy/PA)
Oak processionary moth caterpillars (Alamy/PA)

The public is being urged to keep an eye out for oak processionary moth caterpillars, a pest which damages trees and poses a health risk to people.

The warning comes at the start of the greatest risk period for the non-native species, which is predominately found in south east England having been accidentally transported from Europe in trees for planting.

The caterpillars descend oak trees in a head-to-tail processionary form, and feed on the tree’s leaves as they migrate, harming their growth and weakening the tree, leaving it vulnerable to other stresses such as drought and disease, experts said.

Oak processionary moth caterpillars and their nests of white silken webbing contain hairs that can cause itchy rashes, eye and throat irritation and should not be touched under any circumstances, they warned.

The public are also urged never to try and dispose of the nests, found in the trunk or branches of oak trees, themselves.

The warning has been issued by the Forestry Commission, which is urging the public to report any sightings of the oak processionary moth caterpillars to them.

Andrew Hoppit, oak processionary moth project manager, said:  “It is important those living and working in areas affected by oak processionary moth remain vigilant about the health risks they pose, when enjoying outdoor spaces, as we are entering the greatest risk period.”

The insect was first identified in London in 2006, and has since spread to surrounding counties in the South East.

Professor Nicola Spence, UK chief plant health officer, said: “Oak trees are an iconic and much-loved part of our British landscape.

“By reporting any sightings of the oak processionary moth to the Forestry Commission, we can all minimise the pest’s spread as well as reduce their impact on tree health.

“I would advise that members of the public living in London, the surrounding areas and Derbyshire, avoid any contact with the caterpillar and its nests, as this can cause irritation.”

People can report sightings of oak processionary moth via the TreeAlert website:  https://treealert.forestresearch.gov.uk  or by emailing opm@forestrycommission.gov.uk