Firm banned from performing Brazilian butt lifts over safety fears

By Press Association
The firm could face prosecution if it continues to perform Brazilian butt lift procedures (Alamy/PA)
A business has been banned from carrying out Brazilian butt lift procedures by council officers.

The Glasgow-based firm, which has not been named, was served the ban after environmental health officers carried out an inspection and found there were insufficient measures in place to ensure client safety while undergoing the operation.

The business was also barred from using hyaluronidase, which is used to dissolve dermal lip filler.

The dissolvent is a prescription-only substance, which was not being used as such by the business.

The officers also found no evidence that sufficient safety measures were in place should a customer ever face an emergency, such as an infection, anaphylactic shock or an allergic reaction.

The company also failed to provide sufficient evidence to confirm the competency of those carrying out the procedure or that they were aware of the risks involved.

The firm has been warned it may face prosecution if it fails to comply with the ban, which could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both.

It has 21 days to appeal against the decision.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Glasgow City Council’s convener for neighbourhood services, said: “Our environmental health officers are carrying out inspections of aesthetics clinics across the city to help safeguard the public.

“After inspecting this business, officers acted swiftly to protect people from risks to their health and safety.”