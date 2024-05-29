Rapid changes in gravitational force ‘led to 178ft altitude drop on plane’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapid changes in gravitational force ‘led to 178ft altitude drop on plane’

By Press Association
The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Rapid changes in the gravitational force led to a 178ft (54-metre) altitude drop of a Singapore Airlines flight that left a British man dead and many other passengers who were not buckled up injured in extreme turbulence last week, a preliminary investigation by Singapore’s Transport Ministry said.

Geoff Kitchen, 73, died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after the Boeing 777, which was flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore on May 21, ran into turbulence that hurled people and items around the cabin.

The plane, with 211 passengers and 18 crew members, made an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Singapore’s Transport Ministry said investigators, including those from the US National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing, had compiled a chronology of events based on the preliminary analysis of the flight’s data and cockpit voice recorders.

Early findings showed the aircraft was passing over the south of Myanmar at 37,000ft (11,277 metres) feet when it began to experience vibration due to changes in the gravitational force, the ministry said.

The plane then climbed to an altitude of up to 37,362ft (11,387 metres) and increased speed possibly due to an updraft, it said.

The plane’s autopilot then sought to pitch the jet downwards to its earlier altitude.

“The aircraft experienced a rapid change in G (gravitational force) … this likely resulted in the occupants who were not belted up to become airborne” before falling back down later, the ministry said.

“The rapid changes in G over the 4.6 second duration resulted in an altitude drop of 178 feet … this sequence of events likely caused the injuries to the crew and passengers.”

During the turbulence, it said a pilot was heard calling out saying the fasten seatbelt sign had been switched on.

It said recorded data indicated the pilots manually controlled the plane for 21 seconds to stabilise it before re-engaging the autopilot.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines, front, is parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight, that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand
The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines that encountered severe turbulence at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The plane made a normal, controlled descent and did not encounter further turbulence until it landed in Bangkok almost an hour later, the ministry said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Passengers have described the “sheer terror” of the aircraft shuddering, loose items flying and injured people lying paralysed on the floor of the plane.

Twenty-six people remained in hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Hospital authorities earlier said injuries included spinal or spinal cord damage, skull or brain injuries and damage to bones or internal organs.

It was unclear what caused the turbulence.

Most people associate turbulence with heavy storms, but the most dangerous type is so-called clear air turbulence.

Wind shear can occur in wispy cirrus clouds or even in clear air near thunderstorms, as differences in temperature and pressure create powerful currents of fast-moving air.

According to a 2021 report by the US National Transportation Safety Board, turbulence accounted for 37.6% of all accidents on larger commercial airlines between 2009 and 2018.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said there were 146 serious injuries from turbulence from 2009 to 2021.