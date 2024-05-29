Lucy Letby inquiry will not be livestreamed to public, chairwoman rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Letby inquiry will not be livestreamed to public, chairwoman rules

By Press Association
Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
An inquiry into the crimes of serial killer nurse Lucy Letby will not be livestreamed to the public, it has been ruled.

The inquiry, which will examine how the nurse was able to murder babies on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016, is set to begin at Liverpool Town Hall on September 10.

Letby, of Hereford, was sentenced to 14 whole life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others, with two attempts on one of her victims.

Lawyers for the families had argued that the inquiry should be livestreamed to the public to prevent the spread of “grossly offensive” conspiracy theories.

In a ruling published on Wednesday, chairwoman of the inquiry Lady Justice Thirlwall said the proceedings would not be broadcast live because of the risk of breaching court orders which prevent the identification of a number of people involved, including all of the babies.

She said: “I do not accept that this is a risk the inquiry should take. Not only is there a significant risk to the inquiry itself, I take account of the human cost of a breach.

“For a parent, who has already suffered so much, to be identified online is unthinkable.”

The hearings will be held in public and those involved in the inquiry, including the families and media, will be able to apply to watch remotely over live links.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Thirlwall rejected the submissions from lawyers representing the families, made at a preliminary hearing earlier this month, that a publicly available live broadcast would “reduce or dispel toxic and offensive conspiracy theories”.

She said: “Searching for truth is not a characteristic of conspiracy theorists. Like those who promulgate fake news, they search for information which supports their world view.

“When they find none, they manufacture it, often using and distorting video footage to be found on the internet.”

She said it was “unsurprising” that staff at the hospital were anxious and concerned about giving evidence to the inquiry.

She added: “I make it plain that, notwithstanding their nerves, I expect all witnesses, doctors and nurses included, to tell the truth, to make every effort to assist the inquiry when giving evidence and to reflect thoughtfully on what happened. Candour and frankness should be a given.”