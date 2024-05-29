Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of rape, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of rape, police say

By Press Association
Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Newark (Peter Byrne/PA)
Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Newark (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape after police received a report of a “serious sexual assault” in Newark.

A teenage girl reported to police that she had been attacked on Yorke Drive playing fields between 5.30pm and 7pm on May 25, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Two boys, aged 15, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Monday and have been released on bail with strict conditions, the force said.

It added that a fourth boy, 16, was arrested on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

Inspector Dan Evans said: “Officers are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Newark.

“The teenager and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and I hope we can offer the public some reassurance that four boys have been arrested as we establish what has happened.

“A number of people have come forward to help us with our inquiries and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

“Anyone who has any information, especially those in the Yorke Drive area at the time are being urged to get in touch.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Charlotte Ellam said: “This incident is understandably going to cause a great deal of alarm and distress in the Newark community. I want to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“The public can expect to see increased patrols in the area and anyone who has any concerns then please do speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 282 of 26 May 2024 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.