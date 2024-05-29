Shetland spaceport counting down to first launch after official opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland spaceport counting down to first launch after official opening

By Press Association
The SaxaVord spaceport is due to host the UK’s first ever orbital rocket launch this summer (PA)
The SaxaVord spaceport is due to host the UK’s first ever orbital rocket launch this summer (PA)

A spaceport on Shetland is counting down to the UK’s first ever orbital rocket launch after being declared officially open at a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving two “space-mad” children.

SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst is western Europe’s only fully-licensed vertical rocket launch spaceport, having received its spaceport and range licences from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in December 2023 and April 2024.

The spaceport is due to host its first launch, by German rocket manufacturer Rocket Factory Augsburg, this summer, once engine testing currently taking place at the site has been completed.

According to a statement from the spaceport, the UK is now in the “vanguard of spaceflight delivering payloads of small satellites into polar orbits”, and is poised to lead the European market in space launches.

SaxaVord Spaceport chief executive Frank Strang said: “It has been a long hard journey to get us to the point where we are ready for the first launch from SaxaVord.

“But thanks only to the enormous amount of hard work put in by every member of my team, we are there – and this opening event is really about thanking them and those people who have believed in us and supported our vision along the way.”

SaxaVord space educator Mike Mongo, who cut the ribbon alongside Grace Wood, 10, and Harry Brazier, seven, said it was an honour to be opening the spaceport alongside “the future of the culture and industry of space”.

He added: “SaxaVord has always been a leader and now it is blazing the trail in Europe with a first vertical orbital launch just over the horizon – it’s an awesome achievement.”

Grace said: “I love space and I have visited SaxaVord hundreds of times, so I was super-excited to play such a big part in the opening. I’ll never forget it.”

Harry said: “I’m really chuffed to have been asked to do the ribbon-cutting on such an important day for the Spaceport. I can’t wait to see the first rocket launch.”

Mr Strang also thanked the UK Government for £10 million of investment which was finalised just before the General Election was announced.

He said: “The space economy is growing at an unbelievable speed throughout the world and it is very difficult for government machinery to keep up with the rate of change within the sector.

“I would like to acknowledge the role that the regulator the CAA and the Department for Transport have played in helping us gain our licences. Last but not least Shetland Islands Council, which bought into the dream from the start.

“The Shetland economy is based on its geography and now space has joined oil and gas and renewables as a driver for the Scottish and UK economies.”