Suspended chief constable will not give evidence, misconduct panel hears

The suspended chief constable at the centre of a misconduct hearing over claims he exaggerated his naval rank, length of service and achievements will not give evidence to the panel.

Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, who has been accused of “building military naval legend” including the implication that he served in the Falklands War despite being just 15 when the conflict happened in 1982, was due to speak on the second day of the three-day hearing in Northampton.

However, after a short meeting with his defence team on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Adderley’s barrister Matthew Holdcroft said his client had decided not to give evidence “in light of legal advice given” in relation to potential criminal proceedings.

Earlier in the day Mr Holdcroft had contended that the case against Mr Adderley, put forward by John Beggs KC on behalf of the Office of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, was built on “inference or innuendo and not investigation”.

The defence counsel had argued that some of the evidence that had been heard should be struck out but it was rejected by the legally qualified chair of the panel Callum Cowx.

With Mr Adderley no longer due to give evidence, closing arguments will be made on Thursday morning.

The hearing continues.