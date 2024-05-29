Suspended chief constable will not give evidence, misconduct panel hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Suspended chief constable will not give evidence, misconduct panel hears

By Press Association
Nick Adderley leaves Northampton Saints Stadium, Northampton, following the first day of his misconduct hearing on Tuesday (Jacob King/PA)
Nick Adderley leaves Northampton Saints Stadium, Northampton, following the first day of his misconduct hearing on Tuesday (Jacob King/PA)

The suspended chief constable at the centre of a misconduct hearing over claims he exaggerated his naval rank, length of service and achievements will not give evidence to the panel.

Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, who has been accused of “building military naval legend” including the implication that he served in the Falklands War despite being just 15 when the conflict happened in 1982, was due to speak on the second day of the three-day hearing in Northampton.

However, after a short meeting with his defence team on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Adderley’s barrister Matthew Holdcroft said his client had decided not to give evidence “in light of legal advice given” in relation to potential criminal proceedings.

Earlier in the day Mr Holdcroft had contended that the case against Mr Adderley, put forward by John Beggs KC on behalf of the Office of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, was built on “inference or innuendo and not investigation”.

The defence counsel had argued that some of the evidence that had been heard should be struck out but it was rejected by the legally qualified chair of the panel Callum Cowx.

With Mr Adderley no longer due to give evidence, closing arguments will be made on Thursday morning.

The hearing continues.