Dwayne Johnson returns to demi-god Maui role in teaser clip for Moana sequel

By Press Association
Dwayne Johnson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dwayne Johnson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns as beloved demi-god Maui in a trailer for the sequel to Disney’s 2016 animated hit Moana.

The action-packed clip also sees Auliʻi Cravalho return to voice the title character, who is set to embark on a new adventure through the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous waters after receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors.

Set three years after the original film, Moana 2 will see Moana and Maui reunite for the new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

The trailer opens with Moana making an announcement call with a shell on a tropical beach.

With dramatic scenes of her setting sail in a large wooden ship, her voiceover says: “This is a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean.”

She can be seen discovering a new community and battling a sea creature in the teaser clip.

At the end of the trailer, Maui makes a surprise appearance after he transforms from a shark swimming in the sea to a bird before landing on Moana’s boat in human form.

A shocked Moana calls out his name as he grabs a chicken and shouts “boat snack”.

After catching a piglet, he adds: “Boat snack upgrade – bacon and eggs. Why didn’t you bring the pig last time?”

The sequel, directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, is due to be released in cinemas in November.

It will feature music by Grammy-winners Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear and Mark Mancina and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi.

The original film followed the story of adventurous teenager Moana as she set sail on a daring mission to save her people, enlisting the help of the gregarious demi-god Maui.

It was nominated for two Oscars in the best animated feature and best original song categories.

The track How Far I’ll Go, written for the film by Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, won the Grammy for best song written for visual media.

Moana 2 is set to be released in cinemas on November 29.