Jury in Trump’s hush money case begin deliberations

Jury deliberations in Donald Trump’s hush money trial began on Wednesday.

The jury of seven men and five women was sent to a private room just before 11.30am to begin weighing a verdict in the first criminal trial of a former US president.

The jurors’ discussions will be secret, though they can send notes to the judge asking to rehear testimony or see evidence. That is also how they will notify the court of a verdict, or if they are unable to reach one.

Former President Donald Trump (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Judge Juan M Merchan told jurors: “It is not my responsibility to judge the evidence here. It is yours.”

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records at his company in connection with an alleged scheme to hide potentially embarrassing stories about him during his 2016 Republican presidential election campaign.

The charge, a felony, arises from reimbursements paid to then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen after he made a 130,000-dollar (£103,000) hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Trump is accused of misrepresenting Cohen’s reimbursements as legal expenses to hide that they were tied to a hush money payment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and contends the Cohen payments were for legitimate legal services.

Courtroom sketch of assistant district attorney Joshua Steingless delivering the prosecution’s closing arguments (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

To convict Trump, jurors must find beyond a reasonable doubt that he falsified or caused business records to be entered falsely and did so with the intent to deceive and the intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Under the law, if they do not find that prosecutors have proven one or both of those elements, they must acquit Trump.

Prosecutors allege that Trump falsified business records to hide breaches of campaign finance law and a violation of a state election law alleging a conspiracy to promote or prevent an election.

Just hours before the start of deliberations, Trump posted another all-caps rant about the trial, the judge and Cohen on his social media network before leaving Trump Tower for the courthouse Wednesday morning.

He called it a “Kangaroo Court!” and falsely claimed that the judge barred him from defending himself by claiming that his alleged actions were taken on the advice of his then-lawyer, Cohen.

Prior to the hearing, Donald Trump shared an all-caps rant on social media (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Trump’s lawyers notified the court that they would not rely on that defence in March.

“There was no crime, except for the bum that got caught stealing from me!” Trump said, apparently referring to Cohen.

He added, again in all capital letters, “In God We Trust!”

The jurors — a diverse cross-section of Manhattan residents and professional backgrounds — often appeared riveted by testimony in the trial, including from Cohen and Daniels.

Many took notes and watched intently as witnesses answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.

Stormy Daniels gave evidence in the trial (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Jurors started deliberating after hearing final pitches from the prosecution and defence in the form of closing arguments and after getting instructed in the law by Judge Merchan.

Mr Merchan offered some guidance on factors the panel can use to assess witness testimony, including its plausibility, its consistency with other testimony, the witness’ manner on the stand and whether the person has a motive to lie.

But, the judge said, “there is no particular formula for evaluating the truthfulness and accuracy of another person’s statement”.

The principles he outlined are standard but perhaps all the more relevant after Trump’s defence leaned heavily on questioning the credibility of key prosecution witnesses, including Cohen.

Any verdict must be unanimous.

During deliberations, six alternate jurors who also sat through every minute of the trial will be kept at the courthouse in a separate room in case they are needed to replace a juror who falls ill or is otherwise unavailable.

If that happens, deliberations will start anew once the replacement juror is in place.