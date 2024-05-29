Police open new murder probe scene after man’s remains found in nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police open new murder probe scene after man’s remains found in nature reserve

By Press Association
Stuart Everett’s remains were found in a nature reserve in Salford in April (GMP/PA)
Stuart Everett’s remains were found in a nature reserve in Salford in April (GMP/PA)

Police have opened up a new scene in the investigation into the murder of a man whose remains were discovered in a nature reserve.

The torso of Stuart Everett, 67, was found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, on April 4, with remains discovered at other locations later the same month.

Detectives closed down the Boggart Hole Clough scene on Wednesday “after making significant recoveries” and opened up another in Parr Fold Park in Worsley, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Remains found at Kersal Dale
Stuart Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The force added that they have been able to build a “fuller” timeline of events that has led to the new scene being opened.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s serious crime division, said: “We have worked our way through a number of scenes, and this continues to be a big piece of work for us and the scale of this is unprecedented as we push forward with our investigation.

“Today, although we have closed our scene at Boggart Hole Clough, we will be opening another scene at Parr Fold Park in Worsley. This is also a well-used public space in Salford and we understand the disruption this may cause to those who live in the nearby area but we need to do this.

“We are working as efficiently as we can but we need to search as thoroughly as possible for Stuart’s family so they can have the answers they need to process his death.”

He continued: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and also their gratitude, as we have had a number of members of the public thanking officers for their work whilst we completed our searches at Boggart Hole Clough.

“We know that this is a public space that we had to close for a number of days but ultimately our searches are providing us with more evidence that we need to progress our investigation.”

Mr Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4.

His family paid tribute to him as a “unique and endearing character” who loved food, his garden, music and “a flutter on the horses”.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, have been charged with the murder.