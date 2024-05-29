Some NHS services have faced real terms funding cuts, think tank says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some NHS services have faced real terms funding cuts, think tank says

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Some NHS services have faced real terms day-to-day funding cuts in recent years, according to new analysis by a think tank.

Experts from the Nuffield Trust called for investment if more care is to be moved out of hospitals and into the community, but warned the next government has a “mountain to climb” to reverse the trend without detracting from funding pressures in acute care.

According to a report by the think tank, NHS expenditure in England increased on average by 3.1% in real terms in the last decade.

The analysis focused on funding for the likes of medicine and staff costs, rather than investment in buildings, equipment or IT, as this can fluctuate.

It claims that, when adjusted for economy-wide inflation, total funding for patient care increased by 20% in real terms from 2016/17 and 2022/23, an average of 3.1% a year.

However, it said how that growth has been shared between different services “varies quite radically”.

Nuffield Trust examined the funding for nine NHS services over the seven-year period.

It found three areas that experienced annual real-term cuts were public health (3.9%), dentistry (2.2%) and ophthalmic and pharmacy spend (2%).

The largest decrease in funding was felt by the local authority public health grant, which pays for the likes of sexual health and drug and alcohol services, according to the report.

The analysis found this fell by 21% in real terms between 2016/17 and 2022/23, bringing its share of funding down from 3.6% to 2.3%.

Sally Gainsbury, senior policy analyst at Nuffield Trust, said: “For over a decade, policymakers have rightly claimed that if the NHS is to be more than a sickness service, we need to develop and boost services that actively keep people out of hospital by managing long term conditions in their homes and preventing illness and chronic health deterioration.

“Only by investing in care in our communities – whether district nursing, health visiting, or speech and language therapy – can we really hope to address the many challenges presented by an ageing population and widening health inequalities.

“But our analysis reveals that the opposite is true when it comes to how much money is being invested in different forms of healthcare, with striking falls in needs-adjusted spending per person in key community and primary care services.”

Four areas had annual real terms increases, according to the report.

These were mental health (5.3%), ambulances (5.2%), acute services (4.4%) and GP primary care (3.3%).

Nuffield Trust claims that, as a result, these services have increased their share of total funding, the largest jump being in mental health from 8% in 2016/17 to a little over 9% in 2022/23.

Community services and prescribing remained flat, the think tank found.

Ms Gainsbury added: “Quite simply successive governments have cut back on the very services that are needed to support the ambition of moving care out of hospital.

“These trends are not an accident: when the chips are down, it’s the blue-light emergency services that swallow up what funding is available for healthcare in straitened times.

“Whoever forms the next government will have a mountain to climb to reverse this trend without detracting from the very real spending pressures in acute care.”