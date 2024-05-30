Maradona’s heirs lose court bid to block sale of World Cup Golden Ball trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maradona’s heirs lose court bid to block sale of World Cup Golden Ball trophy

By Press Association
Diego Maradona’s heirs have failed in a court bid to stop the auction of a trophy he was awarded after Argentina won the 1986 World Cup (Michael Lipchitz/AP)
Diego Maradona's heirs have failed in a court bid to stop the auction of a trophy he was awarded after Argentina won the 1986 World Cup (Michael Lipchitz/AP)

A French court has ruled the auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup can go ahead as planned despite opposition from his heirs, their lawyer told the Associated Press on Thursday.

The footballer’s heirs tried to stop the auction of the Golden Ball trophy he received for being the best player of the 1986 World Cup by starting an urgent judicial procedure.

Lawyer Gilles Moreu told AP the court’s ruling “was not favourable to the heirs of Diego Maradona”,

The trophy is set to go under the hammer at the Aguttes auction house in Paris next Thursday.

The Golden Ball was missing for decades after it disappeared in uncertain circumstances and only recently resurfaced.

Gilles Moreu, left, and Lola Chunet, lawyers for Diego Maradona’s heirs, said they are ‘surprised and saddened’ by the ruling (Michel Euler/AP)

Maradona’s heirs say the trophy was stolen and claimed the current owner is not entitled to sell it.

Aguttes said the trophy reappeared in 2016 among other lots that were acquired from a private collection at auction in Paris.

Moreu said the president of the Nanterre court outside Paris considered the current owner of the trophy, identified as Mr. Benchaieb, “should be considered as acting in good faith.”

Benchaieb and Aguttes claimed that when he bought the trophy years ago he was not aware it had been stolen.

Maradona received the award in 1986 at a ceremony at the Lido cabaret on the Champs-Élysées. It subsequently disappeared, giving rise to rumors. Some say it was lost during a poker game or sold to pay off debts. Others say Maradona stored it in a safe in a Naples bank that was robbed by local gangsters in 1989 when he played in the Italian league. Maradona’s heirs believe it was stolen from the bank.

Mr Moreu said he and his clients are “both surprised and saddened” by the ruling.

“We intend to use all available means of recourse between now and June 6,” he said.

Maradona, who died in 2020 at the age of 60, captained Argentina in their 3-2 win over West Germany in the 1986 final in Mexico City. In a quarter-final win over England he scored the “Hand of God” goal and the “Goal of the Century”.

Aguttes said it expects the trophy “to fetch millions due to its uniqueness”.

Bidders will be asked to make a deposit of 150,000 euros (£127,500) to participate in the auction.

The Hand of God goal came when Maradona punched the ball into England’s net. Four minutes later, he weaved through England’s midfield and defence and past goalkeeper Peter Shilton for what Fifa later declared the greatest goal in World Cup history.