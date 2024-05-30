Lyra McKee murder trial opens in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lyra McKee murder trial opens in Belfast

By Press Association
Lyra McKee died after being struck by a bullet in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18 2019 (Chiho Tang/Oranga Creative/PA)
Lyra McKee died after being struck by a bullet in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18 2019 (Chiho Tang/Oranga Creative/PA)

The trial of three men accused of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has opened in Belfast.

Ms McKee, 29, died after being struck by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the author’s murder.

Peter Cavanagh, 35, of Mary Street, Derry; Jordan Gareth Devine, 23, of Bishop Street, Derry; and Paul McIntyre, 56, of Kells Walk, Derry, are charged with her murder.

Lyra Mckee death court case
The sister of Lyra McKee, Nichola Corner-McKee, wears a Wonder Woman T-shirt as she arrives at Laganside Court in Belfast for the trial (Liam McBurney/PA)

The three also face a number of other charges, including riotous assembly, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent, as well as possession of, and throwing of, petrol bombs.

McIntyre is additionally charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

David McDowell KC, opening the case for the prosecution, said the shooting happened at the “culmination of orchestrated disorder” in the area.

He said the prosecution would contend that the three men accused of murder had accompanied a lone gunman on the night.

The barrister said the gunman had fired four shots in the direction of police Land Rovers.

The non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court heard how TV presenter Reggie Yates and an MTV production crew were filming a documentary in Derry in the period leading up to the murder.

The film focused on Saoradh – a group the Police Service of Northern Ireland has described as the political wing of the New IRA.

Yates and the crew had left the riot scene shortly before the shots were fired on the night Ms McKee was killed, the court heard.

Footage captured by the MTV crew on the day of the murder was shown to Judge Patricia Smyth as the trial opened.

Lyra Mckee death court case
Peter Cavanagh outside Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The footage included clips of Yates being introduced to a number of individuals inside Saoradh’s offices in Derry. Mr McDowell said the group inside the building included Paul McIntyre and Jordan Devine.

He drew the judge’s attention to the size and build of the men and the clothes they were wearing when they met Yates.

Seven other men are on trial on a number of charges, including rioting and throwing petrol bombs.

They are: Joseph Patrick Barr, 36, of Sandringham Drive, Derry; Jude Forest Coffey, 26, of Gartan Square, Derry; William Patrick Elliott, 57, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry; Joseph Anthony Campbell, 23, of Gosheden Cottages, Derry; Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 32, of John Field Place, Derry; Christopher Joseph Gillen, 43, of Balbane Pass, Derry; and Kieran George McCool, 55, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry.

Ms McKee’s partner Sara Canning and her sister Nichola Corner McKee were among those attending the opening of the trial at Belfast’s Laganside Courts.